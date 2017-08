Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

* Chemtrade announces extension to its offer to purchase Chemtrade Electrochem Inc. (formerly Canexus Corporation) convertible debentures in exchange for new Chemtrade convertible debentures

* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - ‍Each of Series V offer and Series VI offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance on August 23, 2017​