April 18 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $4.4 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 TOTALED $14.9 MILLION COMPARED WITH $13.5 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* CHEMUNG FINANCIAL - MARKET VALUE OF TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OR ADMINISTRATION IN OUR WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP WAS $1.957 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018