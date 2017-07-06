FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemung Financial says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision, order of New York appellate division, third department
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chemung Financial says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision, order of New York appellate division, third department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Chemung Financial Corp:

* Chemung Financial Corp says on June 29, received notice of entry of decision and order of new york appellate division, third department - sec filing

* Chemung Financial Corp - court affirmed lower court’s decision in favor of plaintiff with damages to be determined at a later proceeding

* Chemung Financial Corp - co is currently assessing its existing legal reserve for matter to determine if any adjustment is necessary

* Chemung Financial - decision involving claims by owner of leased premises at 202 east state street, ithaca, new york against bank subsidiary of co Source text (bit.ly/2tv3OxF) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.