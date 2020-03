March 30 (Reuters) - Chen Xing Development Holdings Ltd :

* NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR RMB106 MILLION VERSUS RMB124.9 MILLION

* REVENUE FOR YEAR RMB1.31 BILLION VERSUS RMB1.06 BILLION

* AS AT MARCH 30, GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS