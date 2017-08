Aug 4(Reuters) - Chengdu CORPRO Technology Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder, a Chengdu-based firm, cut stake in the co to 35.1 percent (194.9 million shares) from 38.3 percent (213.1 million shares), from Feb. 3 to Aug. 2

* Previous news was disclosed on Jan. 24

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CG53BU

