BRIEF-Chengdu Expressway Enters Into Project Investment Agreement With People's Government Of Pidu District In Chengdu

March 4 (Reuters) - Chengdu Expressway Co Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO PROJECT INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH PEOPLE’S GOVERNMENT OF PIDU DISTRICT IN CHENGDU, SICHUAN PROVINCE

* PIDU DISTRICT GOVERNMENT UNDERTAKES TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SUPPORTING INFRASTRUCTURE OF PROJECT, AND TO OFFER PREFERENTIAL POLICIES

* UNDER AGREEMENT, PIDU DISTRICT GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT CO TO INVEST IN CONSTRUCTION OF A CLASS B EXPRESSWAY SERVICE AREA

* PIDU DISTRICT GOVERNMENT PROPOSES TO INVEST IN FIXED ASSETS OF ABOUT RMB150 MILLION FOR CORE AREA & ABOUT RMB350 MILLION FOR EXPANSION AREA

* UNDERTAKES TO ESTABLISH PROJECT CO FOR INVESTMENT & CONSTRUCTION OF PROJECT WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF NOT LESS THAN RMB100 MILLION