Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chengdu Expressway Co Ltd:

* MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT DETERMINED TOLLS OF TOLL EXPRESSWAYS IN CHINA TO BE WAIVED DURING CONTAINMENT OF COVID-19

* WAIVER WILL RESULT IN A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN REVENUE OF GROUP DURING CONTAINMENT OF COVID-19

* SEES MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2020 AND H1 2020 OPERATING RESULTS