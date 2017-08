July 20(Reuters) - Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd

* Says its biotechnology unit signed a business contract in Beijing, with Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security social insurance management center, regarding injection for eyes use

* Says national insurance fund will pay 5,550 yuan for one injection, valid until Dec. 31, 2019

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YWK77b

