Jan 22 (Reuters) - ChengDu QianFeng Electronics Co :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE AUTO FIRM BAIC BJEV FOR 28.85 BILLION YUAN ($4.51 billion) VIA ASSETS SWAP, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 2.0 BILLION YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUND INNOVATION CENTRE, VEHICLE PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2n0ah0R Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)