Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chengzhi Co Ltd :

* Says co’s unit Anhui Kinshow Display Glass Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against a Shanghai-based industrial firm and a Chongqing-based photoelectric tech firm, respectively, regarding contract disputes

* Says the amount of money involved in the two cases is a combined of 21.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P1hsc9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)