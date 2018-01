Jan 16 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* CHENIERE AND TRAFIGURA SIGN 15-YEAR LNG SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - TRAFIGURA HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE APPROXIMATELY 1 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM OF LNG FROM CHENIERE MARKETING

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - AGREEMENT ON A FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR A TERM OF 15 YEARS BEGINNING IN 2019