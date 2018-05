BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Inc Offers To Acquire Outstanding Shares Of Cheniere Energy Partners

May 17 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* CHENIERE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES OFFER TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS, LLC

* CHENIERE ENERGY - CHENIERE IS PROPOSING CONSIDERATION OF 0.4500 CHENIERE SHARES FOR EACH OUTSTANDING PUBLICLY-HELD SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS' SHAREHOLDERS