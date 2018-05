May 22 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3 AT THE CORPUS CHRISTI LIQUEFACTION PROJECT

* CHENIERE ENERGY - PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

* CHENIERE ENERGY INC - CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: