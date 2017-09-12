FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheniere Partners prices $1.5 bln notes due 2025
September 12, 2017 / 6:29 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Cheniere Partners prices $1.5 bln notes due 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners Lp:

* Cheniere Partners announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion senior notes due 2025

* ‍CQP 2025 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.250% per annum and will mature on October 1, 2025​

* Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion​

* ‍CQP 2025 notes are priced at par, and closing of offering is expected to occur on September 18, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
