BRIEF-Cheniere Partners prices $1.5 bln notes due 2025

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Partners Lp:

* Cheniere Partners announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion senior notes due 2025

* ‍CQP 2025 notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.250% per annum and will mature on October 1, 2025​

* Principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion​

* ‍CQP 2025 notes are priced at par, and closing of offering is expected to occur on September 18, 2017​