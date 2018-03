March 5 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* SAYS MONDAY MARKED BEGINNING OF THEIR 20-YEAR SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO SUPPLY U.S.-SOURCED LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS TO INDIA FROM IT’S SABINE PASS LIQUEFACTION FACILITY IN LOUISIANA, WITH ONE OF GAIL’S FIRST SHIPMENTS DEPARTING FROM THE FACILITY

* SAYS UNDER TERMS OF THE SPA, IT SHALL SELL AND MAKE AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY TO GAIL ABOUT 3.5 MILLION TONNES OF LNG PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)