BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 2:41 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus

* Cherokee Inc - amendment to eliminate obligation to call equity commitments​

* Cherokee Inc - ‍special meeting of stockholders that had been called for November 28, 2017 to approve such issuances is expected to be cancelled​

* Cherokee Inc says ‍cherokee global brands announced amendment, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of its senior secured credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
