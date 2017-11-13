BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus
* Cherokee Inc - amendment to eliminate obligation to call equity commitments
* Cherokee Inc - special meeting of stockholders that had been called for November 28, 2017 to approve such issuances is expected to be cancelled
* Cherokee Inc says cherokee global brands announced amendment, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of its senior secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: