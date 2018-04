BRIEF-Cherokee Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $3.26

April 19 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc:

* CHEROKEE GLOBAL BRANDS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $29 MILLION TO $31 MILLION

* FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $8.0 MILLION - $10.0 MILLION

* FY 2019 SG&A RUN RATE IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $21.0 MILLION

* IN PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING WITH ITS LENDER TO AMEND ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GIVE COMPANY INCREMENTAL LIQUIDITY

* CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS

* BASED ON COMPANY'S CURRENT FORECASTS, MANAGEMENT RAISES SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT ABILITY OF CHEROKEE TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN