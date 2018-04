April 17 (Reuters) - Cherry AB (publ):

* FY 2017 GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 104% TO SEK 2,252 MILLION

* FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE AND AFTER DILUTION AMOUNTED TO SEK 0.53 (1.28) AND SEK 0.53 (1.27) RESPECTIVELY