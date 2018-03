March 16 (Reuters) - Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.47

* ‍ GAAP NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS FOR Q4 OF 2017 OF $18.7 MILLION​

* ‍BOOK VALUE OF $20.44 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 1.9% INCREASE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* QTRLY ‍ NET INTEREST INCOME $7 MILLION VERSUS $8.9 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: