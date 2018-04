April 5 (Reuters) - Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp :

* CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT - ENTERED INTO SEPARATE AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENTS WITH B. RILEY FBR & JMP SECURITIES LLC

* CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS MAY OFFER & SELL UP TO $35 MLN OF SHARES 8.20% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK Source text - bit.ly/2GBkEEH Further company coverage: