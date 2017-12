Dec 18 (Reuters) - CHERRY AB (PUBL):

* YGGDRASIL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH EUROBET.IT - ONE OF ITALY‘S LARGEST OPERATORS

* ‍YGGDRASIL GAMING, A CHERRY AB (PUBL) SUBSIDIARY HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH EUROBET.IT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)