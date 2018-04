April 17 (Reuters) - Cherry AB (publ):

* NORTHERN LIGHTS FIRST TO JOIN YGGDRASIL’S YGS MASTERS PROGRAMME

* PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE NORTHERN LIGHTS’ HIGH-QUALITY, UK-TARGETED SLOTS CONTENT MADE AVAILABLE TO YGGDRASIL’S OPERATOR PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)