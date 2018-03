March 16 (Reuters) - Cherrypick Games SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 15.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 863,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EBITDA AT 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS, HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY FORECASTED, HELPED BY “MY HOSPITAL” GAME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)