* CHERRY’S FIRST QUARTER 2018: REVENUES AND EBITDA BETTER THAN ANTICIPATED

* HAS MADE A PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT OF GROUP’S DEVELOPMENT IN Q1 OF 2018

* EBITDA MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO 28 PERCENT

