BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces pricing, upsizing of private placement of $850 mln of senior notes
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 2:10 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces pricing, upsizing of private placement of $850 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces pricing and upsizing of private placement of $850,000,000 of senior notes

* Priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $300 million principal amount of additional 8.00% senior notes due 2025

* New 2025 notes will mature on January 15, 2025 and bear interest at annual rate of 8.00%

* Private placement was upsized from a previously announced amount of $750 million

* New 2027 notes will mature on June 15, 2027 and bear interest at annual rate of 8.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

