BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln senior notes

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:
* Chesapeake energy corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes
* Says commenced private placement of $750 million additional 8.00% senior notes due 2025, 8.00% senior notes due 2027
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance tender offers for certain of its senior notes
* Says new 2027 notes will be an additional issuance of Chesapeake’s outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2027
* Says new 2025 notes will be additional issuance of outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2025, issued in December 2016
* Says new 2027 notes to be issued & previously issued senior notes due 2027 will be treated as single class of notes under indenture