FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln senior notes
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces private placement of $750 mln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Chesapeake energy corporation announces private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes

* Says commenced private placement​ of ‍$750 million additional 8.00% senior notes due 2025, 8.00% senior notes due 2027

* Says ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance tender offers for certain of its senior notes​

* Says ‍new 2027 notes will be an additional issuance of Chesapeake’s outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2027​

* Says ‍new 2025 notes will be additional issuance of outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2025, issued in December 2016

* Says ‍new 2027 notes to be issued & previously issued senior notes due 2027 will be treated as single class of notes under indenture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.