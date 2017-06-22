FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - calling for redemption in full on July 24, 2017 all of its outstanding 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - notes due 2035 of which an aggregate principal amount of approximately $2.0 million is outstanding

* Chesapeake Energy- notes called for redemption at redemption price in any integral multiple of $1,000, equal to 100% of amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.