BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - average 2017 Q3 oil production estimate of 86,000 barrels per day
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - with delays largely mitigated, chesapeake expects 2017 Q4 oil production to average approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day
* Chesapeake Energy - disruptive weather, closed asset sales, changes in capital allocation result in adjusted average Q3 production estimate of about 542,000 BPD
* Anticipate our volumes will continue to grow substantially in 2017 Q4
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - we plan to place 120 to 130 new wells into production in 2017 Q4, primarily in Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin
* Chesapeake Energy - Q3 production estimate hurt by operational delays, curtailments due to hurricane harvey, closed asset sales and capital allocation adjustments
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees adjusted production growth for year ending Dec 31, 2017 down 1% to up 1%
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees total absolute production for year ending Dec 31, 2017 of 194.0 mmboe - 199.0 MMBOE
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees total capital expenditures for year ending Dec 31, 2017 of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion