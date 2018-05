BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34

May 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY - AVERAGE Q1 PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 554,000 BOE PER DAY, UP 11 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017 Q1, ADJUSTED FOR ASSET SALES

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY - AVERAGE Q1 OIL PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 92,000 BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY, UP 16 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017 Q1, ADJUSTED FOR ASSET SALES

* CHESAPEAKE - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,489 MILLION VERSUS $2,753 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.53 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DURING Q1, CLOSED CERTAIN PROPERTY SALES FOR NET PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $387 MILLION

* IN FEB, SOLD ABOUT 4.3 MILLION SHARES OF FTS INTERNATIONAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $74 MILLION IN NET PROCEEDS

* SEES 2018 OIL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 31.0 MMBBLS - 33.0 MMBBLS

* SEES 2018 NGL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 20.0 MMBBLS - 22.0 MMBBLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: