BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Reports Adj Earnings Per Share Of $0.30

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION FOR 2017 Q4 OF APPROXIMATELY 593,200 BOE INCREASED BY 15 PERCENT OVER 2016 Q4 LEVELS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 2,519 MILLION VERSUS $2,021 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CONSISTED OF APPROXIMATELY 99,900 BBLS OF OIL, 2.603 BCF OF NATURAL GAS AND 59,500 BBLS OF NGL

* SEES LIQUIDS ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31. 2018 BETWEEN 51.0 MMBBLS AND 55.0 MMBBLS

* SEES TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1,975 MILLION - $2,375 MLN‍​ FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018 ‍​

* SEES OIL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31. 2018 BETWEEN 31.0 MMBBLS AND 33.0 MMBBLS

* SEES NGL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31. 2018 BETWEEN 20.0 MMBBLS AND 22.0 MMBBLS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $2.30 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S