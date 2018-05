May 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY - INCURRED TOTAL CHARGE OF ABOUT $38 MILLION IN CURRENT QUARTER IN CONNECTION WITH WORKFORCE REDUCTION ANNOUNCED IN JANUARY - SEC FILING

* CHESAPEAKE ENERGY SAYS FORECASTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INCLUSIVE OF CAPITALIZED INTEREST, ARE $2.0 – $2.4 BILLION