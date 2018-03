BRIEF-Chesnara Says FY Pretax Profit Of 89.6 Mln Pounds

March 29 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc:

* FY ‍ECONOMIC VALUE OF £723.1M VERSUS £602.6M​

* FY ‍GROUP SOLVENCY RATIO OF 146% (31 DECEMBER 2016: 144%)​

* FY ‍ECV EARNINGS NET OF TAX OF £139.5M VERSUS £72.5M​

* ‍2.98% INCREASE IN FULL YEAR DIVIDEND COMPARED WITH 2016​

* FY ‍ECV NEW BUSINESS CONTRIBUTION OF £12.4M VERSUS £11.7M

* FY ‍GROUP CASH GENERATION, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF LGN ACQUISITION, OF £83.9M VERSUS £36.5M

* ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 20.07P PER SHARE (2016: 19.49P PER SHARE)​

* ‍NOW HAVE SUFFICIENT SCALE AND PRESENCE IN BOTH UK AND NETHERLANDS TO CONTINUE FOCUS ON ACQUISITION ACTIVITY IN THOSE TERRITORIES​

* ‍REMAIN OF VIEW THAT WHATEVER OUTCOME FROM BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS, CO EXPECTS IT TO HAVE LITTLE DIRECT IMPACT ON BUSINESS MODEL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)