BRIEF-Chesnara says well capitalised, hit by market moves

* CHESNARA WELL CAPITALISED; 20 MARCH 2020 ESTIMATED SOLVENCY COVER RATIO OF 164%

* PROPOSED 3% INCREASE IN 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND TO 13.87 PENCE PER SHARE.

* MARKET MOVEMENTS UP TO 20 MARCH 2020 HAVE HAD AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON OUR ECONOMIC VALUE

* ESTIMATE IMPACT OF MARKET MOVEMENTS TO THAT DATE TO BE A REDUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY £100M FROM 31 DECEMBER 2019 POSITION OF £670M

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES THAT PUBLICATION OF ITS PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL 15 APRIL 2020

* NEW BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN HOLLAND AND SWEDEN FOR Q1 HAS SEEN SOME SMALL IMPACT FROM CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* NEW BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN HOLLAND AND SWEDEN FOR Q1 HAS SEEN SOME SMALL IMPACT FROM CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN REST OF YEAR, WITH A CORRESPONDING REDUCTION CONSEQUENTLY IN CAPITAL REQUIRED TO SUPPORT NEW BUSINESS