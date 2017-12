BRIEF-Chesswood Announces Renewal Of Bank Credit Facility And Upcoming Early Redemption Of Convertible Debentures

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chesswood Group Ltd:

* CHESSWOOD ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF BANK CREDIT FACILITY AND UPCOMING EARLY REDEMPTION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

* CHESSWOOD GROUP - RENEWED $250 MILLION CORPORATE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR THREE YEARS

* CHESSWOOD GROUP - WILL REDEEM ALL $20 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.5 PCT CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES IN JAN 2018, AHEAD OF THEIR MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018

* CHESSWOOD - $250 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO EXPIRE IN DEC. 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: