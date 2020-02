Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cheuk Nang Holdings Ltd:

* DIRECTORS RESOLVED PAYMENT OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK7.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* HY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAXATION HK$34.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$71.4 MILLION

* HY REVENUE HK$304.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$29.4 MILLION

* POST OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IN JAN 2020, REVENUE FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN CHINA & OVERSEAS LARGELY AFFECTED