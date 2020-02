Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd:

* UPDATE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN CHINA

* ZHUHAI SUBSIDIARIES HAVE BEEN GIVEN APPROVAL TO RESUME PRODUCTION ON 13 FEBRUARY 2020

* SUPPLIERS OF ZHUHAI SUBSIDIARIES ARE IN VARIOUS STAGES OF RESUMING OPERATIONS

* OPERATION EXPECTED TO RESUME PROGRESSIVELY AS WORKERS ARE RETURNING TO ZHUHAI GRADUALLY AFTER TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED