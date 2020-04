April 20 (Reuters) - Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd:

* UPDATE ON GROUP’S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA DURING MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER

* MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE & INDUSTRY, MALAYSIA, APPROVED FACTORIES IN JOHOR & PENANG TO CONTINUE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

* MINISTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INDUSTRY APPROVED CO'S FACTORIES TO CONTINUE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS DURING MCO