BRIEF-Chevron appoints Michael Wirth as CEO
September 28, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Chevron appoints Michael Wirth as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* Michael K. Wirth named chairman and CEO of Chevron

* Chevron Corp - ‍John S. Watson to retire​

* Chevron Corp - ‍Wirth, who is currently vice chairman of board and executive vice president of midstream and development, succeeds John S. Watson​

* Says ‍Watson to retire from company and its board on February 1, 2018​

* Chevron Corp - Mark Nelson will become vice president of midstream, strategy & policy, effective February 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

