BRIEF-Chevron Canada announces Kaybob Duvernay development program
November 6, 2017 / 10:29 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Chevron Canada announces Kaybob Duvernay development program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* Chevron Canada Limited announces Kaybob Duvernay development program

* ‍Chevron Canada Limited - moving into development on portion of leaseholdings in Kaybob Duvernay area of west-central Alberta​

* ‍Chevron Canada Limited - anticipate initial development program will comprise about 55,000 acres of co’s operated position in Duvernay resource​

* ‍Chevron Canada - program to utilize service agreements with Pembina pipeline & Keyera, with service expected to be available during H2 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
