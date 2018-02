BRIEF-Chevron Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.64

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CHEVRON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $3.1 BILLION, ANNUAL EARNINGS OF $9.2 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.64

* Q4 SALES $36 BILLION VERSUS $30 BILLION

* WORLDWIDE NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION WAS 2.74 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH 2.67 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY FROM A YEAR AGO

* INCLUDED IN QUARTER WERE NON-CASH PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFITS OF $2.02 BILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* U.S. UPSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $3.69 BILLION IN Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH EARNINGS OF $121 MILLION FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $84 MILLION IN Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH $357 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* U.S. NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 671,000 BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 2017 WAS DOWN 11,000 BARRELS PER DAY FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* ALSO INCLUDED IN QUARTER WERE NON-CASH CHARGE OF $190 MILLION RELATED TO A FORMER MINING ASSET

* FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS DECREASED EARNINGS IN 2017 Q4 BY $96 MILLION.

* INTERNATIONAL REFINERY CRUDE OIL INPUT OF 761,000 BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 2017 DECREASED 40,000 BARRELS PER DAY FROM YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* CHEVRON - U.S. DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $1.20 BILLION IN Q4 2017 COMPARED WITH BREAKEVEN A YEAR EARLIER

* APPROVED A $0.04 PER SHARE INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $1.12 PER SHARE, PAYABLE IN MARCH 2018

* CHEVRON - U.S. REFINERY CRUDE OIL INPUT IN Q4 INCREASED 16 PERCENT TO 834,000 BARRELS PER DAY

* CHEVRON - EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE TO GROW BY 4 TO 7 PERCENT, DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY AUSTRALIAN LNG, ACCELERATION OF PERMIAN DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.22, REVENUE VIEW $37.59 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERNATIONAL UPSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $1.60 BILLION IN Q4 2017, COMPARED WITH $809 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* CHEVRON - NET CHARGES IN Q4 2017 WERE $3.46 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $872 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

* CHEVRON - INTERNATIONAL NET OIL-EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 2.07 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY IN Q4 2017 WAS UP 82,000 BARRELS PER DAY FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,616 MILLION VERSUS $31,497 MILLION