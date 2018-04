BRIEF-Chevron Sees Oil Demand Growing For Foreseeable Future

April 27 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL

* CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER

* CFO SAYS SWAPPED 25,000 ACRES IN PERMIAN SHALE DURING FIRST QUARTER

* SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

* SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS

* CFO: ‘WE’RE NOT AFTER VOLUME GROWTH FOR VOLUME GROWTH’S SAKE. WE’RE AFTER VALUE’

* CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN

* CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS