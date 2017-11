Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chew’s Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE S$33.9 MILLION VERSUS S$31.6 MLN‍​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO S$3.4 MILLION VERSUS S$27.9 MILLION ​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.50 SINGAPORE CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​