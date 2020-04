BRIEF-Chewy QTRLY Net Sales Of $1.35 Billion Grew 35%

April 2 (Reuters) - Chewy Inc:

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $1.35 BILLION GREW 35 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A 13-WEEK TO 13-WEEK BASIS

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN OF 24.1 PERCENT EXPANDED 320 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* 2020 GOT OFF TO A STRONG START

* QTRLY AUTOSHIP CUSTOMER SALES WERE $954.2 MILLION, 40.8% HIGHER YEAR-OVER YEAR

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON CLASS A AND CLASS B STOCKHOLDERS $0.15

* ACTIVE CUSTOMERS AT QUARTER END 13.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.17, REVENUE VIEW $1.35 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HAVE NOT SEEN ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SEES Q1 NET SALES $1.50 BILLION - $1.52 BILLION

* BEGINNING IN LATE FEB, SAW AN ACCELERATION IN SALES, WHICH HAS CONTINUED

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.45 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE IT IS PRUDENT AT THIS TIME TO PROVIDE 2020 GUIDANCE