April 12 (Reuters) - CHF Solutions Inc:

* CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. EXPANDS OPERATIONS INTO HONG KONG; RECEIVES FIRST COMMERCIAL ORDERS FOR BOTH HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

* ANNOUNCED COMMERCIAL EXPANSION INTO HONG KONG MARKET THROUGH ITS ASIA DISTRIBUTOR, TRANSMEDIC