May 29 (Reuters) - CHF Solutions Inc:

* CHF SOLUTIONS INC FILES PROSPECTUS RELATES TO RESALE, FROM TIME TO TIME 1.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCKISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* CHF SOLUTIONS INC - CO NOT SELLING ANY SECURITIES UNDER THIS PROSPECTUS Source text: (bit.ly/2yIfwfg) Further company coverage: