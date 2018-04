April 5 (Reuters) - CHF Solutions Inc:

* CHF SOLUTIONS, INC. INITIATES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN SPAIN

* ‍INITIATION OF A NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH DIMEDIX SURGICAL TO DISTRIBUTE COMPANY’S AQUADEX FLEXFLOW SYSTEM IN SPAIN​

* ‍TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​