April 21 (Reuters) - CHF Solutions Inc:

* CHF SOLUTIONS RECEIVES $1.66 MILLION UNDER SBA’S PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM AND $1.1 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISES

* CHF SOLUTIONS INC - CO’S TOTAL PRO FORMA CASH BALANCE, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, IS ABOUT $15.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: