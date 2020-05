May 26 (Reuters) - Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:

* CHI SING HO SAYS ON MAY 25, 2020, CONSORTIUM SUBMITTED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL TO SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS’ BOARD - SEC FILING

* CHI SING HO - UNDER PROPOSAL, TO BUY, ALL OF SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS’ ORDINARY SHARES NOT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY CONSORTIUM MEMBERS FOR $6/ADS IN CASH

* CHI SING HO - CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FINANCE PROPOSED SKY SOLAR HOLDINGS' TRANSACTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF DEBT & EQUITY FINANCING Source: bit.ly/2XuucXP Further company coverage: