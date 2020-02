Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chiang Mai Ram Medical Business PCL :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 158.1 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 375.4 MILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 4.06 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 4 BILLION BAHT

* ANNOUNCES ANNUAL DIVIDEND AT 0.0585 BAHT PER SHARE