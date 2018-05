BRIEF-Chiasma Announces FDA Agreement To Redefine Certain Secondary Endpoints In Phase 3 Clinical Trial

May 14 (Reuters) - Chiasma Inc:

* CHIASMA ANNOUNCES FDA AGREEMENT TO REDEFINE CERTAIN SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN CHIASMA OPTIMAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* CHIASMA - FOURTH, FIFTH SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 TRIAL NOW BEEN REDEFINED TO DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS MEASURED WITHIN EACH TREATMENT GROUP

* CHIASMA INC - UNDER SPA AGREEMENT MODIFICATION FOR CHIASMA OPTIMAL PHASE 3 TRIAL, BETWEEN-ARM COMPARISONS OF 2 DESCRIPTIVE MEASURES WILL NOT BE MADE

* CHIASMA INC - FDA INDICATED IT PLANS TO CONSIDER SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN ITS EVALUATION OF TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE OF ORAL OCTREOTIDE’S TREATMENT EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: